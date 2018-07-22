Obsidian Energy (OBE) PT Raised to C$1.75 at CIBC

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Friday. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. CSFB raised their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Obsidian Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.90.

Shares of OBE opened at C$1.36 on Friday. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$1.85.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.03). Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of C$116.00 million during the quarter.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

