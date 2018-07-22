Oakbrook Investments LLC Purchases 4,650 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,281,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,998,000 after purchasing an additional 759,483 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 444,858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 249,769 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $11,946,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after purchasing an additional 227,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.95 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $1,831,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $17,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,786 shares of company stock valued at $37,616,339. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.