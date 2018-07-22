Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $777,000 Position in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 143,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $33,299.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $268,716.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $221,747 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ opened at $33.78 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.