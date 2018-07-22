Oakbrook Investments LLC Grows Stake in FMC Corp (FMC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 61,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $3,932,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in FMC by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 72,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $6,364,172.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,528,791.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $319,782.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Nomura raised their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.70 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FMC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

