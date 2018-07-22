Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Oak Valley Bancorp opened at $22.60 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $184.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of -0.05.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP David S. Harvey sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David S. Harvey sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $105,410.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,180 shares in the company, valued at $705,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $201,500 and have sold 8,214 shares worth $166,874. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

