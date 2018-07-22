Nyancoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00 (NYAN)

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Nyancoin has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. Nyancoin has a total market capitalization of $263,946.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyancoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000962 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 164.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002459 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000892 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000101 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin Coin Profile

Nyancoin (NYAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyancoin’s official website is www.nyancoin.info

Nyancoin Coin Trading

Nyancoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyancoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyancoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

