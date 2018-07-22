NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Shares Gap Down to $103.00

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $102.85, but opened at $103.00. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $103.55, with a volume of 196181 shares traded.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $115.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.55). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $2,998,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.6% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

