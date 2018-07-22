Numis Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Big Yellow Group (BYG)

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 900 ($11.91) to GBX 950 ($12.57) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Big Yellow Group to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($12.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.24) in a report on Monday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.57) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.51) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 930.56 ($12.32).

Big Yellow Group opened at GBX 975 ($12.91) on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 694.50 ($9.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 910.50 ($12.05).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $15.30.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 800,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 949 ($12.56), for a total transaction of £7,596,128.15 ($10,054,438.32).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 96 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further ten Big Yellow self storage development sites (including one extension site), of which three have planning consent.

