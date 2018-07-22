Nucor Co. (NUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report $6.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.65 billion. Nucor posted sales of $5.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $25.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.52 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $26.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of Nucor traded up $1.58, hitting $66.25, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 3,219,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

In other news, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $202,412.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $109,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,563.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 166.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

