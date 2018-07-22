NRG Energy (NRG) Receives News Impact Score of 0.24

Press coverage about NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NRG Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4551056785509 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE NRG opened at $32.14 on Friday. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.73. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

