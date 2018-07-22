Novavax (NVAX) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.10

Media coverage about Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Novavax earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0852430439652 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NVAX opened at $1.43 on Friday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Novavax to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.37.

In related news, SVP John Trizzino bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,965 shares in the company, valued at $227,902.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley C. Erck bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,660.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

