Novartis (NVS) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a report issued on Thursday.

NVS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novartis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis opened at $82.27 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. Novartis has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis bought 766,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,499,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.