Novartis (NVS) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a report issued on Thursday.
NVS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novartis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.33.
Novartis opened at $82.27 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. Novartis has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other Novartis news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis bought 766,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,499,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.
