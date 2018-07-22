Novacoin Price Reaches $3.75 on Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $47,271.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00050233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, WEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001690 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000825 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,034.10 or 3.35970000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125589 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002329 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,132,283 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

