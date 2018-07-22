Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 20,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 65,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.57 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

NYSE WMT opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $464,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

