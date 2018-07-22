Northern Trust Corp Purchases 12,367 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,465,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,597,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 131,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $4,064,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals opened at $31.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.