Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (DOVA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 702.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DOVA stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). sell-side analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $578,392.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Goldman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 306,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,182. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOVA. BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.