Northern Trust Corp Has $1.64 Million Holdings in New Home Company Inc (NWHM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in New Home were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of New Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 610,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of New Home by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 53,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Home by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New Home by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Home by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 46,703 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWHM opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.63. New Home Company Inc has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. New Home had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. equities analysts anticipate that New Home Company Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

