Northern Trust Corp Has $1.58 Million Holdings in OptiNose Inc (OPTN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,392,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 694,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 108,466 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,356,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sriram Venkataraman sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $60,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. O’neil acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPTN. ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of OptiNose opened at $24.09 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. OptiNose Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.50.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

