Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised Northern Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised Northern Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Capital One Financial raised Northern Oil & Gas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Northern Oil & Gas opened at $3.42 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $247,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $1,217,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 227.3% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 278,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 193,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 9,660.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 227,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $147,000.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

