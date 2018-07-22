Northcoast Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Northcoast Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

GTLS stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3,018.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 196,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 190,279 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

