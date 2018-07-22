North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 2,353 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Altria Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,636,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,534 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 433.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,151,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,678 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,449,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,131 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,564,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,849 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Altria Group by 282.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Mark Newman acquired 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,335.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at $338,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

