North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires New Holdings in iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.08% of iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,366,000.

Shares of iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN opened at $31.33 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

