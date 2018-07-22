North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires New Holdings in Campbell Soup (CPB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $56,667,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,661,000 after acquiring an additional 366,716 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,127,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 44,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,483,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,949 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.37 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of Campbell Soup opened at $40.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $54.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.