Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank set a $167.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $419,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $401,898.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,432 shares in the company, valued at $790,410.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,110 shares of company stock worth $2,118,405 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern opened at $161.85 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $162.67.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

