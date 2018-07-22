Noodles & Co (NDLS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDLS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Co from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of Noodles & Co opened at $11.75 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $485.69 million, a PE ratio of -587.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.43 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Noodles & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Daggett sold 7,500 shares of Noodles & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $71,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

