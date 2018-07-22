Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

GLDD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 78.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 164.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

