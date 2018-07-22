NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $284,000 Position in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other L3 Technologies news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.78, for a total value of $8,487,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,545 shares of company stock worth $23,667,904. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies opened at $203.56 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. L3 Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $172.59 and a twelve month high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L3 Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

