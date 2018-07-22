NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $130,000 Position in Telecom Argentina SA (TEO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 363,970 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 92,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 1,305.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 730,451 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 519,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Telecom Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Telecom Argentina opened at $19.91 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Telecom Argentina SA has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina SA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.