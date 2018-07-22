NiSource Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for NiSource in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “$26.15” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.1% in the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 18.1% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 53,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric L. Butler purchased 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,848.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pablo Vegas purchased 14,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $362,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,105.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.46%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.