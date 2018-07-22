Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,727 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,483,493 shares of the airline’s stock worth $485,934,000 after buying an additional 3,914,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,832,599 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,764,000 after buying an additional 494,484 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,651,542 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,441,000 after buying an additional 122,372 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $207,785,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,963,797 shares of the airline’s stock worth $169,766,000 after buying an additional 730,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines opened at $53.43 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

