Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,256 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 69,170 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $1,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. analysts predict that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

