Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 23,850 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.