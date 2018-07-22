Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Alcoa Corp (AA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $112,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $202,000. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $208,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

AA stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.06.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

