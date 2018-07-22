Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,450 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in CF Industries by 256.6% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

Shares of CF Industries opened at $43.04 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

In related news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $629,836.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

