Nike (NKE) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.15

News articles about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nike earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the footwear maker an impact score of 46.1746059112185 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Sunday, March 25th. UBS Group cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 29th. Cowen set a $68.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Nike opened at $76.96 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. Nike has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Nike declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,437,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $8,241,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,914.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,130 shares of company stock valued at $44,683,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

