Nichols (NICL) Given “Hold” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Nichols (LON:NICL) in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,850 ($24.49) to GBX 1,550 ($20.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Shore Capital raised shares of Nichols to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Nichols alerts:

LON:NICL opened at GBX 1,482.50 ($19.62) on Thursday. Nichols has a one year low of GBX 1,386 ($18.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,961 ($25.96).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers still and carbonated drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.