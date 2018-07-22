Nice (NICE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NICE. BidaskClub cut shares of Nice from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nice from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nice and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NICE stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $109.08. The company had a trading volume of 80,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,811. Nice has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.16). Nice had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. equities analysts predict that Nice will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 170,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 161,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 117,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

