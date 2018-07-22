NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGL. TheStreet upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NGL stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $17.65.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,870 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,385.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Highstar Capital Iv, L.P. sold 133,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,709,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,152,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,676,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,775,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 837.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 254,830 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 128.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 112,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.