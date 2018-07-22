Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NETS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE:NETS) will post $127.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Netshoes (CAYMAN)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.21 million. Netshoes (CAYMAN) posted sales of $139.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Netshoes (CAYMAN) will report full-year sales of $538.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.22 million to $553.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $594.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $587.86 million to $600.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Netshoes (CAYMAN).

Get Netshoes (CAYMAN) alerts:

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.26). Netshoes (CAYMAN) had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $120.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.69 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NETS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.36. Netshoes has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $71.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

About Netshoes (CAYMAN)

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netshoes (CAYMAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netshoes (CAYMAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.