Navigators Group (NAVG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Navigators Group, Inc. is a holding company with twelve active wholly owned subsidiaries. They primarily write marine, onshore energy, engineering and construction insurance, and a contractors’ general liability program. As underwritten by Navigators, marine insurance includes hull, energy, liability and cargo; onshore energy primarily covers property damage with an emphasis on the oil and petrochemical sectors; and engineering and construction primarily covers construction projects including machinery, equipment and loss of use due to delays. “

Get Navigators Group alerts:

NAVG has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Navigators Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigators Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVG opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.51. Navigators Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.53 million. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.72%. equities research analysts predict that Navigators Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Colin Sprott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $61,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Navigators Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Navigators Group during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Navigators Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Navigators Group by 97.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Navigators Group during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigators Group (NAVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigators Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigators Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.