Navient Corp (NAVI) Holdings Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Navient stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

