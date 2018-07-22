Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 4,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 72,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

NHTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Health Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $233.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $52.37 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.