Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGS. ValuEngine downgraded Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

NYSE:NGS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.25. 19,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,115. The company has a market capitalization of $291.16 million, a P/E ratio of 185.42 and a beta of 1.23. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 31.19%. sell-side analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 232,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

