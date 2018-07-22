Nano One Materials Corp (NNO) Insider Tammy Gillis Sells 50,000 Shares

Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) insider Tammy Gillis sold 50,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

Shares of NNO stock opened at C$1.52 on Friday. Nano One Materials Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.64.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. focuses on developing processing technology for the production of high performance nano-structured materials for use in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets.

