MV Capital Management Inc. Has $112,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AT&T to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of AT&T opened at $31.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.36 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

