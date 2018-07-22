Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WH stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $66.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th.

A number of analysts have commented on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

