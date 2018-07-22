Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Lowers Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group opened at $110.11 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $95.19 and a 52 week high of $121.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.44. American Financial Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,447,905 shares in the company, valued at $270,615,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $95,394.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,864 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

