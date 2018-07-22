M&T Bank (MTB) PT Raised to $195.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTB. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

NYSE MTB opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank has a one year low of $141.12 and a one year high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 975 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $279,350.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,742.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,468,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,921,000 after acquiring an additional 160,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 815,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,311,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,306,000 after buying an additional 110,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

