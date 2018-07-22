Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $575.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $535.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Vetr lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.31 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $460.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.19.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical opened at $516.78 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $538.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.65, for a total transaction of $2,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig H. Barratt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,040 shares of company stock valued at $31,518,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

