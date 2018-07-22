Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $575.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $535.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.
ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Vetr lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.31 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $460.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.19.
Shares of Intuitive Surgical opened at $516.78 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $538.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58.
In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.65, for a total transaction of $2,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig H. Barratt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,040 shares of company stock valued at $31,518,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.
Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.