Morgan Stanley Boosts WEX (WEX) Price Target to $188.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of WEX to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.69.

Shares of WEX opened at $196.23 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $101.14 and a fifty-two week high of $197.77.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.04 million. WEX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.96%. WEX’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 87.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,736,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 54.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 730,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,446,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,014,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,495,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 14.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 486,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,225 shares during the period.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

